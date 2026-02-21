BUILDon Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $130.71 Million (B)

BUILDon (B) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. BUILDon has a market capitalization of $130.71 million and $3.09 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUILDon token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BUILDon has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BUILDon Profile

BUILDon was first traded on April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BUILDon is buildon.online. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai.

BUILDon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.13215108 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $3,593,631.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.13215108 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $3,593,631.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/."

