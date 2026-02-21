Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $353.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,057,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 579,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 50,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8,330.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 858,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 848,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

