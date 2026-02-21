Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of TNDM opened at $24.57 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 70.01% and a negative net margin of 20.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $22,706,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,988,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,947,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 468.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,248,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after buying an additional 1,028,866 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM), headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.

The company’s flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.

