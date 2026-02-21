Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,478 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $239,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 47.9% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 22,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 22.6% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 48,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $332.65 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.30 and its 200 day moving average is $341.46. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next?generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Broadcom Introduces Industry’s First 6G Digital Front-End SoC for Massive MIMO

Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next?generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.)

Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.) Positive Sentiment: Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi?year revenue growth. Broadcom: AI CapEx Panic Is Your Opportunity

Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi?year revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long?term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Broadcom’s US$73b AI Backlog Puts Valuation And Risks In Focus

Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long?term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Neutral Sentiment: Recent hedge?fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near?term price direction. 3G Capital Partners Cuts 65,000 Broadcom Shares Stake

Recent hedge?fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near?term price direction. Negative Sentiment: Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near?term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.)

Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near?term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: multiple commentary pieces note Broadcom isn’t cheap today, so upside depends on continued strong execution, hyperscaler capex, and product adoption — any softness in guidance could pressure the shares. Broadcom Stock Isn’t Cheap. Why Bulls Still See Room to Run

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

