Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Acquires 2,079,436 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 986.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079,436 shares during the quarter. Atour Lifestyle accounts for 1.9% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $86,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 11,289.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,390,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,476 shares during the period. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 173.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,381,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 877,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,627,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in Atour Lifestyle by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,314,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,787,000 after purchasing an additional 804,245 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATAT. Citigroup increased their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.27 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 84.0%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company’s core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

