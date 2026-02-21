Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Klarna Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,016,821,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,834,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,595,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $193,018,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Klarna delivered its first $1 billion revenue quarter (Q4 revenue ~$1.08B) and reported strong GMV and U.S. growth — evidence the business is scaling its payments + banking strategy. Klarna Accelerates U.S. Growth and Delivers $1bn Revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Klarna more than doubled its banking customers (to ~15.8M) and is converting checkout activity into deposits and card usage — a structural growth signal for lifetime customer value and cross-sell. Klarna Converts Checkout Traffic Into $13 Billion in Deposits
- Neutral Sentiment: Klarna filed its 2025 earnings presentation with U.S. regulators (slides/transcript available) — useful for digging into guidance, credit metrics and segment detail but no surprise in itself. Klarna Group Files 2025 Earnings Presentation with U.S. Regulators
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability disappointed: Q4 EPS missed materially (reported loss ~$0.18 vs. consensus around -$0.03) and the company swung to a net loss — investors punished the miss despite revenue strength. Klarna Group plc (KLAR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Rising credit costs and a softer near-term outlook amplified concerns; Q1 revenue guidance ($900M–$980M) sits near consensus but credit reserve trajectory is the key risk for earnings recovery. Stock Market Today: Klarna shares plunge after Q4 results miss
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages cut price targets (JPMorgan, UBS, Keefe, Wells Fargo among others), lowering the near-term upside and signaling increased uncertainty about recovery timing. Analyst Price Target Updates
- Negative Sentiment: Several securities law firms have filed or issued lead-plaintiff reminders in class-action suits tied to Klarna’s IPO and disclosures — added legal overhang and potential litigation costs heighten investor risk. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Klarna Group plc Investors to Act
Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.
Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.
