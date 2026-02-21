Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Klarna Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Klarna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KLAR

Klarna Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klarna Group

Shares of NYSE:KLAR opened at $13.04 on Friday. Klarna Group has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,016,821,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,834,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,595,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $193,018,000.

Trending Headlines about Klarna Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Klarna Group this week:

About Klarna Group

(Get Free Report)

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klarna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klarna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.