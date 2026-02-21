Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys 2,000 Shares of Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.18% of Nova worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 51.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nova by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $441.24 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $507.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.47 and its 200-day moving average is $337.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Nova had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $370.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Nova from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company’s core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

