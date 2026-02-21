Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Sold by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.35% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $21,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 200,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.5% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $132.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.11.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

Further Reading

