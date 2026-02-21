Raiffeisen Bank International AG Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $29,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,027,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 97,312 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 80,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on A shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore raised Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $464,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,811.54. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

