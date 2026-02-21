Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $35.07 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $35,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 43.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $635.66 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $677.74 and its 200 day moving average is $668.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,334.34. This represents a 29.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,996. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEXX Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains a tailwind — multiple firms continue to rate IDXX favorably (Jefferies, BTIG, Barclays among others) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a material above?current price target consensus. That analyst backdrop can support buying interest. Read More.

Analyst support remains a tailwind — multiple firms continue to rate IDXX favorably (Jefferies, BTIG, Barclays among others) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a material above?current price target consensus. That analyst backdrop can support buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals: IDXX reported a slight EPS miss (by $0.01) for the most recent quarter but beat on revenue (+14% y/y) and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance of $14.29–$14.80 — guidance is above many near?term expectations, which is generally constructive for the stock. Read More.

Company fundamentals: IDXX reported a slight EPS miss (by $0.01) for the most recent quarter but beat on revenue (+14% y/y) and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance of $14.29–$14.80 — guidance is above many near?term expectations, which is generally constructive for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Re?rating narrative: recent commentary (Conestoga/InsiderMonkey, Yahoo syndicated pieces) argues IDXX shares are re?rating toward historical averages — this is discussion?driven and could help multiple investors re?allocate into the name if the argument gains traction. Read More.

Re?rating narrative: recent commentary (Conestoga/InsiderMonkey, Yahoo syndicated pieces) argues IDXX shares are re?rating toward historical averages — this is discussion?driven and could help multiple investors re?allocate into the name if the argument gains traction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons in the sector: valuation/sector pieces (e.g., Zacks comparing SONVY vs IDXX) may influence relative?value flows but don’t present new company?specific catalysts. Read More.

Comparisons in the sector: valuation/sector pieces (e.g., Zacks comparing SONVY vs IDXX) may influence relative?value flows but don’t present new company?specific catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data posted for February appears to show zero shares / zero days?to?cover (likely a reporting anomaly). That suggests no clear short?squeeze pressure at present but verify with exchange short?interest releases.

Short?interest data posted for February appears to show zero shares / zero days?to?cover (likely a reporting anomaly). That suggests no clear short?squeeze pressure at present but verify with exchange short?interest releases. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple execs disclosed sizable sales on Feb 17 — Director Sophie Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares (~$628.62 avg) and EVP Michael Erickson sold 5,371 shares (~$627.38 avg). Large insider sales can be read as signal of personal liquidity/positioning and may weigh on near?term sentiment. Read More. Read More.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.