Fiera Capital Corp Buys 147,340 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 99.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,209 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 147,340 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $761,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292,873 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,147,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 60.6% during the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 9,522,673 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $412,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,050 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,844,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $150,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,621 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $64.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Freeport reached a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life?of?resource extension of operating rights — this materially reduces tenure/regulatory risk at Grasberg, bolsters the long?term copper production and cash?flow story, and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. FCX Announces Agreement for Life of Resource Extension

Freeport reached a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life?of?resource extension of operating rights — this materially reduces tenure/regulatory risk at Grasberg, bolsters the long?term copper production and cash?flow story, and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on FCX from $70 to $72 and kept an outperform rating — another broker lift that supports upside expectations and can attract buyer flows. Scotiabank PT raise

Scotiabank raised its price target on FCX from $70 to $72 and kept an outperform rating — another broker lift that supports upside expectations and can attract buyer flows. Neutral Sentiment: Market and industry write?ups are rotating capital into copper amid rising demand for wiring/infrastructure tied to AI and electrification; these macro narratives support commodity price tailwinds but benefit multiple miners, not just FCX. Copper demand/sector rotation

Market and industry write?ups are rotating capital into copper amid rising demand for wiring/infrastructure tied to AI and electrification; these macro narratives support commodity price tailwinds but benefit multiple miners, not just FCX. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and valuation pieces (Yahoo Finance, Zacks, Seeking Alpha) are re?pricing FCX on the new Grasberg assumptions and stronger copper outlook — helpful context for investors but not a direct catalyst. Narrative shift article

Coverage and valuation pieces (Yahoo Finance, Zacks, Seeking Alpha) are re?pricing FCX on the new Grasberg assumptions and stronger copper outlook — helpful context for investors but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Senior insiders sold stock this week: CFO Maree Robertson (48,500 shares) and CAO Ellie Mikes (11,000 shares) — sizable filings that can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. CFO SEC filing CAO SEC filing

Senior insiders sold stock this week: CFO Maree Robertson (48,500 shares) and CAO Ellie Mikes (11,000 shares) — sizable filings that can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: Operational risk remains: analysts and sector commentary note the 2025 Grasberg mudflow’s lingering impact on near?term production — delays to recovery would limit Freeport’s ability to immediately monetize stronger copper prices. Grasberg MOU and operational context

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 248,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $15,576,346.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,509,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,372,673.20. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,486 shares of company stock worth $35,791,937. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

