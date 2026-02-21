Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,740 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $39,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $101.79.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $29,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,924,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,542,349.73. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $450,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,568,656.74. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,440,045. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

