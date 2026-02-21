Raiffeisen Bank International AG Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,733 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $59,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,380,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,521,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,673,000 after acquiring an additional 683,467 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,223,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,604,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,818,000 after purchasing an additional 430,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,285,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,207.88. The trade was a 25.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7%

JCI stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $145.34.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

