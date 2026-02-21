Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) EVP Kleber Santos Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $278.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

Get Our Latest Report on WFC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.