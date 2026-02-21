iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Position Lifted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1,705.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 354.5% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $264.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $271.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

