Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. $MUA

Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 63,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 110,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 60,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUA opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc (NYSE: MUA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Managed by BlackRock, one of the world’s leading investment managers, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its holdings typically include general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, utilities, and infrastructure entities across the United States.

The fund employs a combination of active security selection and duration management to navigate changing interest rate and credit environments.

