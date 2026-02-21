iShares MSCI Singapore ETF $EWS is Sun Life Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,559 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF makes up 2.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $41,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 267.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,920 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $801.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is BlackRock Fund Advisors (BFA).

