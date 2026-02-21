AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,565 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 217.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26,100.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $28.00 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

