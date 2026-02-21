Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 705,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,150,000. Full Truck Alliance makes up approximately 10.9% of Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,543,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,089,000 after acquiring an additional 353,840 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,458,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YMM opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.22. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. iA Financial set a $8.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

