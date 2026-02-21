iShares MSCI Philippines ETF $EPHE Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,168 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF accounts for 0.2% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

