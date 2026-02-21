Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 27,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 470,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

