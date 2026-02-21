Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB is Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

