Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Boeing by 31.3% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Boeing by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 81.6% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

In other Boeing news, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,300. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,316. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

