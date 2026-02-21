Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.85 and last traded at GBX 9.53. Approximately 26,164,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 10,683,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

Tullow Oil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tullow Oil this week:

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: No articles attached — please paste the items you want summarized so I can produce article-specific bullets and links.

No articles attached — please paste the items you want summarized so I can produce article-specific bullets and links. Neutral Sentiment: Market snapshot: shares are trading lower on high volume versus average, the 50-day MA (GBX 7.05) is below current levels while the 200-day MA (GBX 8.72) is near current levels; 52?week range is GBX 3.51–21.50 and market cap is ~£146m. (This is from your supplied data.)

Market snapshot: shares are trading lower on high volume versus average, the 50-day MA (GBX 7.05) is below current levels while the 200-day MA (GBX 8.72) is near current levels; 52?week range is GBX 3.51–21.50 and market cap is ~£146m. (This is from your supplied data.) Neutral Sentiment: Watch list of news topics that typically move TLW: oil price swings, production / appraisal updates, licence/asset sales, RNS guidance on cash/debt, and any equity or bond financing announcements.

Watch list of news topics that typically move TLW: oil price swings, production / appraisal updates, licence/asset sales, RNS guidance on cash/debt, and any equity or bond financing announcements. Negative Sentiment: Trading pattern: the combination of a share-price decline and a large intraday volume spike suggests selling pressure or position adjustments (reaction to news or increased risk aversion). This is likely the main driver of today’s share weakness.

Trading pattern: the combination of a share-price decline and a large intraday volume spike suggests selling pressure or position adjustments (reaction to news or increased risk aversion). This is likely the main driver of today’s share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals raising investor caution: negative P/E, very low liquidity ratios (current ratio ~0.70, quick ratio ~0.63), and high leverage metrics imply refinancing, asset-sale or dilution risk — items that often depress sentiment absent reassuring updates from management.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £146.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.69.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.