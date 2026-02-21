Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 6,749 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.58.

In other news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $15,197,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 63,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,368.09. This represents a 31.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler set a $85.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Here are the key news stories impacting Monster Beverage this week:

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $88 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, signaling incremental analyst confidence and providing a near?term upside reference for investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and previews (Zacks, IBD) expect earnings growth and highlight the company’s momentum, supporting the case for a potential beat when results arrive. Zacks Earnings Preview

Analyst commentary and previews (Zacks, IBD) expect earnings growth and highlight the company’s momentum, supporting the case for a potential beat when results arrive. Positive Sentiment: Technical/broker commentary (Investors.com / IBD) labels MNST as “near buy point” with accelerating growth — a bullish signal for momentum and growth?oriented investors. IBD

Technical/broker commentary (Investors.com / IBD) labels MNST as “near buy point” with accelerating growth — a bullish signal for momentum and growth?oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Monster confirmed it will report Q4 2025 results after the close on Feb. 26 and host an investor call (2 p.m. PT) — a scheduled event that will be the key catalyst for near?term price moves. GlobeNewswire

Monster confirmed it will report Q4 2025 results after the close on Feb. 26 and host an investor call (2 p.m. PT) — a scheduled event that will be the key catalyst for near?term price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes MNST’s tight trading near highs and sets expectations for how investors may react to the earnings print — useful context but outcome?dependent. Yahoo Finance

Market commentary notes MNST’s tight trading near highs and sets expectations for how investors may react to the earnings print — useful context but outcome?dependent. Negative Sentiment: Quiver/other data show significant insider selling (multiple executives sold shares) over recent months — a potential negative signal for sentiment if selling continues. Quiver Quant

Quiver/other data show significant insider selling (multiple executives sold shares) over recent months — a potential negative signal for sentiment if selling continues. Negative Sentiment: Institutional flows show large portfolio moves (notably a big reduction by UBS AM in Q4), which could add selling pressure or volatility around the print. Quiver Quant – Institutional Activity

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

