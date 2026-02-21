Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stock Holdings Raised by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.0% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $73,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,615,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,698,000 after buying an additional 1,314,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after buying an additional 1,262,967 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 282.5% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,323,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,450,000 after acquiring an additional 977,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $510.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $579.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 108,996 shares of company stock worth $63,355,935 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

