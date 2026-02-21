Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases 71,286 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 265.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,143 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71,286 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

