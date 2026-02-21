Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $7.71 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 150.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 98.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 215,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106,962 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $5,340,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $33.11 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $168.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

