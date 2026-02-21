Camtek Ltd. $CAMT Shares Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.21% of Camtek worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Camtek by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Camtek from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.92.

Camtek Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $148.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 157.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $170.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. Camtek had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high?resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

