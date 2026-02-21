Jardine Matheson (LON:JAR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.51 and traded as high as GBX 78.25. Jardine Matheson shares last traded at GBX 78.25, with a volume of 5,750 shares traded.

Jardine Matheson Stock Up 25.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.79.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers aviation and transport services; and engineering, sourcing, and contracting services, as well as invests in, develops, and manages residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties.

