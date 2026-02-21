Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,531 First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $149,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

