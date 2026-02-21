Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 17,723 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.1996 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

