Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Position Boosted by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Castellan Group raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $147.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $156.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

