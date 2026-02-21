The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,889,858,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,162,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,208 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 35.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,736,000 after buying an additional 5,032,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,182,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,978,000 after buying an additional 3,125,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,793,853,000 after buying an additional 2,786,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $7,038,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $55,184,320.50. This represents a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 348,344 shares of company stock worth $36,259,555 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

