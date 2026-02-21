Kidder Stephen W Purchases 11,295 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 0.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

