Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August $DAUG

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 144.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $315.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

