Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 on March 31st

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 305.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $175.65 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.72.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.