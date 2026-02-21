Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on May 6th

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $737.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one?truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

