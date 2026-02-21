Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.9% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $38,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.