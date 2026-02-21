Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF $PBW

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,465,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBW stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $702.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

