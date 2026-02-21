Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Etsy stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Etsy news, insider Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,153,931.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,604.86. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $329,424.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,661,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 55.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

