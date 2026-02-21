Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $551,000 Investment in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBIL. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 349,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,405,000 after purchasing an additional 77,079 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ VBIL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $75.65.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

