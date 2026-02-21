Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,014,000 after buying an additional 2,195,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4%

PG stock opened at $160.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.70.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This trade represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,260 shares of company stock worth $54,256,985. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.