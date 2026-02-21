Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 183.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,199,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,519,000 after buying an additional 201,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,840,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,527,000 after acquiring an additional 191,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 162,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 108,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 117,444 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.12.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.