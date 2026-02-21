Intuit Inc. $INTU Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. May Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $739.00 price objective on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.96.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $380.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $375.40 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $554.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.