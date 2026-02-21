Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 2,302 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $257.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.07.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

