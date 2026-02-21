Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 97.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $25,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $944,895,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,667,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,309,000 after buying an additional 1,363,389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,593,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,543,000 after buying an additional 1,165,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,465,000 after buying an additional 857,832 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.84.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total value of $2,495,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 512,450 shares in the company, valued at $127,871,648.50. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $44,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,482.07. This trade represents a 79.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $148,264,518. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.81. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.10 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

