23,093 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FJUN opened at $57.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

