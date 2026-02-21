Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76 and last traded at GBX 71.20, with a volume of 1154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 74 price objective on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Resolute Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 74.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Resolute is an African-focused gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator. Throughout its history the Company has produced more than 9 million ounces of gold from ten gold mines. The Company is now entering a growth phase through the development of the Doropo project in Côte d’Ivoire which will supplement the existing production from the Syama mine in Mali and Mako mine in Senegal. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

