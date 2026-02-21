Shell (LON:SHEL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,945 and last traded at GBX 2,934.50, with a volume of 183901453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,929.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,066.67.

Get Shell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £166.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,750.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,739.30.

(Get Free Report)

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.

As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.